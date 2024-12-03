Jimmy Fallon Applauds Biden for Upsetting Both Sides With Hunter Pardon: For His Last Act, He ‘United the Country’ | Video

Jimmy Fallon was pretty pleased with President Biden after pardoning his son Hunter. But, that’s only because it upset both parties, the NBC host joked.

On Sunday, the president did indeed pardon his son, writing in a statement that “enough is enough” and that “No reasonable person who looks at the facts of Hunter’s cases can reach any other conclusion Hunter was singled out because he’s my son — and that is wrong.”

“Democrats are divided,” Fallon joked Monday night. “Some of them are upset, while others are Hunter Biden.”

That said, the NBC host did think it was an act of benevolence from the President before he leaves office.

“Yep, both Republicans and Democrats are upset. It’s kind of nice, it’s like, for his last act as President, Biden united the country,” Fallon joked. “Isn’t that nice?”

The late night host also quipped that Hunter got the best deal of Black Friday weekend, and pointed out that the President had previously said he wasn’t going to pardon his son. But, Fallon had a guess at that too.

“In Biden’s defense, there’s a 99% chance that he forgot he said that,” he said.

You can watch Jimmy Fallon’s full monologue in the video above.