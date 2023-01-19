Hutchins Family Says ‘Rust’ Charges Are a ‘Comfort’ That ‘No One Is Above the Law’

The family of Halyna Hutchins, who was shot and killed on the set of the movie “Rust” in 2021, expressed their relief at New Mexico District Attorney’s office decision to file criminal charges against actor/producer Alec Baldwin and armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed.

“It is a comfort to the family that, in New Mexico, no one is above the law,” their statement reads in part. “We support the charges, will fully cooperate with this prosecution, and fervently hope the justice system works to protect the public and hold accountable those who break the law.”

The pair will be charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter over Hutchins’ death sometime later this month, according to a statement from New Mexico First Judicial district attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies on Thursday.

Assistant director David Halls pled to a charge of negligent use of a deadly weapon and will get a suspended sentence along with six months on probation. Officials are not filing charges over the non-fatal shooting Joel Souza, the film’s director.

Read the full Hutchins family statement, issued through attorney Brian J. Panish, below.

