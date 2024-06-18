Ian McKellen said that the medical professionals treating him after a fall during a peformance Monday tell him that he will be making a “complete and speedy” recovery and will return to the Shakespeare adaptation “Player Kings” in no time, he assured fans in a statement Tuesday. He suffered a fractured wrist in the fall.

“I want to thank everyone for their kind messages and support,” the actor said in a statement. “Since the accident, during a performance of Player Kings last night, my injuries have been diagnosed and treated by a series of experts, specialists and nurses working for the National Health Service. To them, of course, I am hugely indebted. They have assured me that my recovery will be complete and speedy and I am looking forward to returning to work.”

The actor was hospitalized Monday after falling off the stage during a battle scene in “Player Kings.” He had lost his footing while performing in the West End production.

After the fall, the actor cried out for help, alerting fans that this was not part of the performance. There were two doctors seated in the house who helped provide aid.

The producers released a statement after the show, noting the cancelation of the following night’s performance.

“The production has made the decision to cancel the performance on Tuesday 18 June so Ian can rest. Those affected will be contacted by their point of purchase as soon as possible tomorrow,” the statement continued. “Thank you to doctors Rachel and Lee who were on hand in the audience and to all the venue staff for their support.”

The Noel Coward Theatre will reopen its West End doors for a show Thursday without McKellen. It is unclear when he will make his return.

The production is running for 12 weeks and costars Toheeb Jimoh of “Ted Lasso” as Hal and Richard Coyle of “The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” as King Henry IV. The show combines both of Shakespeare’s “Henry IV” plays.