Ian McKellen Says Doctors Promise ‘A Complete Recovery’ After Stage Fall

Ian McKellen is reassuring fans that he’s “on the mend” after taking a fall on-stage recently, but is strictly following doctors’ orders to not return to work for awhile.

In a new post to X on Tuesday, McKellen thanked his fans for their well-wishes over the last few weeks, and noted that his doctors are still confident that he will make “a complete recovery.” The actor then encouraged fans to still see the show on tour, touting the performance of his understudy, who took over the role “with panache.”

“Any actor will say that missing a performance feels somewhat shameful, even when he is not to blame. None of us ever wants to let down our audience. But Robert Icke’s masterful production remains intact,” McKellen wrote. “His mis en scene is compelling throughout and his actors, led by Toheeb Jimho and Richard Coyle as Prince Hal and his father, remain on top form. Go see for yourself!”

McKellen also noted that the bulk of his injuries are to his wrist and neck, and he will be avoiding working entirely for the next few weeks. You can read McKellen’s full message below.

Just two weeks after my accident onstage I want to assure my many well-wishers that the injuries (to wrist and neck) are on the mend. My doctors promise a complete recovery -but only if I avoid work over the next few weeks.



Meanwhile the show goes on and the Player Kings company… — Ian McKellen (@IanMcKellen) July 2, 2024

McKellen officially announced that he’d be dropping out of the tour on Monday, following the advice of medical professionals.

The 85-year-old actor first sustained his injuries in mid-June, when he lost his footing and fell off the stage during a production of “Player Kings.” The fall was so bad that McKellen had to call out for help, leading to the house lights being turned on and two doctors from the audience rushing to his aid.

But, he has maintained a positive outlook since then, with the production company’s initial statement assuring fans that McKellen was in “good spirits.”