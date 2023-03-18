Ian Metrose, the CBS executive who was embroiled in a scandal involving former CEO Les Moonves and the Los Angeles Police Department, has departed the company after 20 years, EVP of Communications Chris Ender confirmed to TheWrap.

TheWrap reported in November 2022 that Metrose was the only executive who remained employed by the network after his involvement was revealed in a report by New York Attorney General Letitia James. The SVP of Talent and Special Events left last week when his contract expired, TheWrap understands.

“Ian decided to leave CBS at the end of his contract this month,” CBS said in a statement. “We thank him for his 20 years leading network and studio events and wish him much success in his next role.”

James report’ found that in 2017, the veteran executive alerted top-ranking CBS officials about allegations against Moonves that went as far back as the 1980s. He obtained confidential police reports from former LAPD captain Cory Palka, who had developed a relationship with CBS top brass – including Moonves – while working security at various events for the network.

As an intermediary between Palka and CBS, Metrose played an instrumental role in suppressing information about the allegations for weeks before they became public knowledge, leading to Moonves’ departure in 2018. Following James’ report, Paramount Global and Moonves paid a $24.5 million settlement Paramount Global and Moonves to CBS shareholders.

CBS did not offer further comment on Metrose’s continued employment back in November. A source with inside knowledge told TheWrap that Metrose was put in an untenable situation by his superiors at the time.

Palka has been under investigation by the LAPD since the story broke early last November.