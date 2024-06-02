The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees has concluded its two weeks of scheduled negotiations over the Area Standards Agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers without reaching a deal yet, according to the union. IATSE and the AMPTP have agreed to hold further negotiations later in June.

In the meantime, the sides will be shifting back to discussions around its Hollywood Basic Agreement, with negotiations scheduled for Monday, June 3 through Wednesday, June 5. The Area Standards Agreement covers 23 local unions and approximately 20,000 film and TV workers across the country, but it excludes workers in Los ANgeles, New York, San Francisco and Chicago, who are covered by the Hollywood contract.

“I want to thank the ASA Negotiating Committee for their thorough work to prepare for these negotiations,” IATSE International President Matthew D. Loeb said in a statement. “Their contribution helped ensure we have the momentum we need at the table. I’m hopeful that we will soon reach a tentative agreement that members will want to ratify.”

A variety of factors are contributing to the complexity of these negotiations following 2023’s double strikes by both writers and actors, but talks are continuing and some optimism has been expressed about reaching a deal and avoiding a strike during a tough time for many film industry workers.