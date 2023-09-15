Elon Musk, CEO of X (the platform formerly known as Twitter), started his day by posting a meme mocking rapper and actor Ice Cube. The member of the legendary rap group N.W.A fired back with his own meme taking a direct shot at Musk, slamming the widely perceived decline of Twitter since the billionaire’s purchase of the company.

In a meme posted by Musk on Thursday morning, the caption reads, “Remember Ice Cube? This is him now, feel old yet?” The image shows a photo of Ice Cube on the left and… a glass of water on the right.

A reverse image search of the graphic shows that it was first posted at least as far back as 2014. He also posted it after replying with a crying-laughing emoji to Twitter Blue subscriber @greg16676935420’s earlier post of the meme.

Ice Cube fired back Thursday afternoon by quote-tweeting Musk and adding his own image captioned, “Remember Twitter? This is it now, feel stupid yet?”

The images Cube included show the blue Twitter bird logo on the left, with a photo of a dumpster fire on the right. Ouch. His post also appeared to be an original creation.

The fight follows Musk’s X moving the location of where you can see quotes of a tweet into a sub-menu, making Ice Cube’s dunk on the site’s controversial leader more difficult for Musk’s followers to see.

While Cube’s response was strong (and he didn’t even have to use his AK), he doesn’t have the reach of the owner of the platform. As of the time of the writing of this article, Cube’s post had been viewed approximately 3 million times. Musk’s has been viewed more than 40 million.