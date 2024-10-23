IDF Accuses 6 Al Jazeera Journalists of Being ‘Hamas and Islamic Jihad Terrorists’

The Israel Defense Forces says it has several documents which “serve as proof” that the Qatari network was infiltrated

Al-Jazeera-Logo

The Israel Defense Forces says it has exposed six Al Jazeera journalists as “Hamas and Islamic Jihad Terrorists,” claiming to have several documents that prove the affiliations of what it says are propaganda operatives within the Qatari news network.

“EXPOSED: 6 Al Jazeera journalists have been exposed as Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorists,” the IDF posted Wednesday on X. “The IDF has disclosed intelligence information and numerous documents found in Gaza confirming military affiliation of six Al Jazeera journalists in Gaza with Hamas and the Islamic Jihad terrorist organizations, including personnel tables, lists of terrorist training courses, phone directories, and salary documents for terrorists.”

Al Jazeera did not immediately respond Wednesday to a request for comment.

“These documents serve as proof of the integration of Hamas terrorists within the Qatari Al Jazeera media network,” the IDF continued. “Most of the journalists that the IDF has exposed as operatives in Hamas’ military wing spearhead the propaganda for Hamas at Al Jazeera, especially in northern Gaza.”

The IDF did not elaborate on what influence the accused may have wielded, or what their roles were at the network.

