Image Comics has named Jim Viscardi as its new vice president of business development, the company announced Wednesday. He assumes the role effective immediately.

In this position, Viscardi will oversee audience growth for the storied independent publisher and “build new business relationships for the company in the long term.” He’ll be working directly with sales and marketing teams, and reporting directly to Image Comics publisher and chief creative officer Eric Stephenson.

Viscardi co-founded the comics-focused news site Comicbook.com in 2015, and oversaw editorial strategy, content generation, video production and social media growth. The site was acquired by CBS Interactive, now Paramount Global, in 2018 and remains one of the top comics industry news sources. Prior to that, he was with Marvel Entertainment where he worked in marketing and communications.

“Image Comics stands as the vanguard of creator-owned publishing, embodying the spirit of artistic freedom and empowerment. In joining this team, I am excited by the opportunity to contribute to Image’s legacy of fostering creative independence while driving strategic business growth that helps our partners in the Direct Market and beyond. Together, we will continue to push boundaries, inspire innovation and amplify the voices of creators worldwide,” Viscardi said.

“I first met Jim around 10 years ago when he was on the verge of making a major career change. Jim’s tireless work ethic and all-encompassing passion for comics made him an ideal candidate for a job opening we had at the time. His interests ultimately led him elsewhere — to great success — but it’s exciting that all these years later, we finally have an opportunity to work together. He has a wealth of experience at his disposal, but more than that, a unique perspective that should serve him well in this new role,” Stephenson added.