Prepare for the end of the world like you’ve never seen it before in the newest trailer for Amazon Prime Video’s “Fallout.”

The trailer for the highly-anticipated film starts with a snapshot from the past as Cooper Howard (Walton Goggins) mugs for a commercial.

“I’m here to show you a wonderful place, a veritable Camelot of the nuclear age, not made by Gold almighty but the working man,” Cooper says. “You can be a hero by purchasing a residence in a Vault Tech Vault today, because if the world should end tomorrow, the world is going to need you to build a better day after.”

The trailer then shows what that future looks like, and it’s one full of mutated humans, killer robots, mech suits, bloodshed and endless fighting.

“Everyone wants to save the world. They just disagree on how,” Maximus (Aaron Moten) says to Lucy (Ella Purnell). Watch the full trailer above.

All episodes in Season 1 will premiere on Prime Video on April 11.

Based on the video games of the same name, “Fallout” is set in an alternate history where post-WWII advances in nuclear technology completely reshaped the Earth as we know it. This nuclear exchange led to a retrofuturistic society and a brutal resource war. The only ones who largely escaped this chaos and devastation were the Vault Dwellers. Their mission was to reemerge from the vaults when the world was safe again and help rebuild society.

Set two centuries after this devastating war, the Prime Video series follows Lucy, a young, optimistic descendant of the original Vault Dwellers who’s initially excited to carry out that mission. But as she explores the desolate and giant roach-infested wasteland that Los Angeles has become, that optimism quickly fades as Lucy is forced to embrace the kill or be killed ethos of this new world.

In addition to Purnell, Goggins and Moten, “Fallout” stars Kyle MacLachlan, Xelia Mendes-Jones, Mike Doyle, Moisés Arias, Johnny Pemberton, Dale Dickey, Matty Cardarople, Sarita Choudhury, Michael Emerson, Leslie Uggams, Chris Parnell and Zach Cherry. The series was co-created by Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner and developed by Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan through their Kilter Films production company. Joy and Nolan are best known for creating the HBO sci-fi hit “Westworld.”

The first “Fallout” game debuted in 1997 and was praised for its open-ended gameplay and original setting. It’s largely considered to be one of the greatest video games of all time and has spawned 11 spin-offs and sequels to date.