Prime Video has brought the apocalyptic world of “Fallout” to life in new first look images for the video game franchise’s live-action television adaptation.

“Fallout” tells the story of haves and have-nots in a world in which there’s almost nothing left. 200 years after the apocalypse, the gentle denizens of luxury fallout shelters are forced to return to the irradiated hellscape their ancestors left behind — and are shocked to discover an incredibly complex, gleefully weird and highly violent universe waiting for them.

Courtesy of Prime Video Ella Purnell (Lucy) in “Fallout” Courtesy of Prime Video Power Armor Suits in “Fallout” (Courtesy of Prime Video) Brotherhood of Steel and Vertibirds in “Fallout”

The series stars Ella Purnell (“Yellowjackets”), Walton Goggins (“The Hateful Eight”) and Aaron Moten (“Emancipation”).

Other cast members include Moisés Arias (“The King of Staten Island”), Kyle MacLachlan (“Twin Peaks”), Sarita Choudhury (“Homeland”), Michael Emerson (“Person of Interest”), Leslie Uggams (“Deadpool”), Frances Turner (“The Boys”), Dave Register (“Heightened”), Zach Cherry (“Severance”), Johnny Pemberton (“Ant-Man”), Rodrigo Luzzi (“Dead Ringers”), Annabel O’Hagan (“Law & Order: SVU”) and Xelia Mendes-Jones (“The Wheel of Time”).

Purnell plays Lucy, an optimistic Vault Dweller with an all-American, can-do spirit whose peaceful and idealistic nature is tested when people harm her loved ones.

Courtesy of Prime Video Ella Purnell (Lucy) in “Fallout” Courtesy of Jojo Whilden L-R: Jonathan Nolan and Ella Purnell (Lucy) in “Fallout”

Moten plays Maximus, a young soldier who serves in a militaristic faction called the Brotherhood of Steel, which aims to bring law and order to the Wasteland and will do anything to further their goals.

Power Suit and Aaron Moten (Maximus) in “Fallout” (Courtesy of Jojo Whilden)

Goggins plays The Ghoul, a pragmatic and ruthless bounty hunter that hides a mysterious past.

Walton Goggins (The Ghoul) in “Fallout” (Courtesy of Prime Video)

MacLachlan plays Hank, the overseer of Valut 33 and Lucy’s father, who is eager to change the world for the better.

(L-R) Ella Purnell (Lucy) and Kyle MacLachlan (Overseer Hank) in “Fallout” (Courtesy of Prime Video)

“Fallout,” which is slated to premiere exclusively on the Amazon-owned streamer on April 12, is produced by Amazon MGM Studios and Kilter Films in association with Bethesda Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks.

Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy (“Westworld,” “The Peripheral”), (“Tomb Raider”) and Graham Wagner (“Silicon Valley”), Kilter Films’ Athena Wickham, Bethesda Game Studios’ Todd Howard and Bethesda Softworks’ James Altman serve as executive producers.

Fallout is written by Robertson-Dworet and Wagner, who also serve as co-showrunners. The first three episodes are directed by Nolan.