Diablo Cody and Ryan O’Connell have been tapped to write “Anon Pls,” a one-hour drama for Max based on the book of the same name cowritten by Jessica Goodman and the site’s staff under the DeuxMoi pseudonym.

The book focuses on Cricket Lopez, an assistant to one of the most notorious celebrity stylists who revamped her Instagram account into a celebrity gossip blog on a drunken whim. What started as a way for the 18-year-old influencer to blow off steam after a terrible day at work turns into overnight fame in the book published by HarperCollins division William Morrow.

“Though no one knows that she is behind the account, its newfound success is affecting her real life. Her boss wonders why she’s disappearing on the job, her friends are increasingly irritated by her dedication to the account, and she has celebrities, investors, and journalists approaching her with bright-eyed interest,” the book’s synopsis states. “Plus, there’s a steamy new love interest who she meets through her online persona — except she has no idea if she can truly trust his motives. But as the account grows and becomes more and more famous, she has to wonder: is it — the fame, the insider access, the escape from real life — really worth losing everything she has?”

In addition to serving as writers, Cody and O’Connell will executive produce the series alongside Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Leigh London Redman and DeuxMoi. “Anon Pls” is produced by Berlanti Productions through its overall deal with Warner Bros. Television.