‘The Penguin’ to Restart Production After Thanksgiving

Colin Farrell will head back to Gotham City the week after Thanksgiving as production restarts on “The Penguin” television series.

Production on Max’s DC spinoff was shut down due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, which started on July 14 and lasted 118 days.

HBO chief content officer Casey Bloys told reporters during an event earlier this month that the series is expected to premiere next year, despite the delays around the project.

The eight-episode series, which picks up after the conclusion of feature superhero reboot “The Batman,” will explore how Oswald Cobblepot rose to power to become the iconic villian.

In addition to Farrell, the previously announced cast includes Cristin Milioti, Rhenzy Feliz, Michael Kelly, Shohreh Aghdashloo and Deirdre O’Connell, with Clancy Brown and Michael Zegen recurring.

The series is executive produced by Matt Reeves, Dylan Clark, Farrell and Lauren LeFranc, who writes and serves as showrunner, as well as Craig Zobel, who directs the first two episodes.

Based on characters created for DC by Bob Kane with Bill Finger, “The Penguin” is produced by Reeves’ 6th & Idaho Productions and Dylan Clark Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, where Reeves and 6th & Idaho are under an overall deal. Daniel Pipski also serves as executive producer under the 6th & Idaho banner, with Rafi Crohn as co-executive producer.