Nicholas Hoult, star of “The Great” and “Warm Bodies,” in in talks to play archvillain Lex Luthor in James Gunn’s ‘Superman: Legacy,” TheWrap has learned.

The actor will face off against David Corenswet’s Man of Steel. He will also presumably menace and/or imperil Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane in the upcoming DC Studios tentpole.

Hoult steps into the shoes of previous actors like Gene Hackman, Kevin Spacey and Jesse Eisenberg who have brought the character of Lex Luthor to life on the big screen in previous “Superman” films.

In the DC Comics, Lex Luthor fancies himself the hero in his own warped narrative, justified in abusing his genius and vast resources to clear the stage of alien interlopers like Superman. So when he debuts his latest invention—a battlesuit or deadly nanobots perhaps—the city holds its breath, knowing calamity follows in the wake of this antagonist extraordinaire. Love him or hate him, Lex Luthor’s exploits never fail to both horrify and captivate Metropolis.

Rumors run rampant about Luthor’s hidden schemes as CEO of LexCorp, his megacorporate empire built on high-tech innovation that purports to better mankind even as he gets richer. Yet behind his veneer of altruism lurks an ego-driven thirst for control and recognition that fuels Luthor’s obsession with Superman. He plots to emerge from the Kryptonian’s shadow forever by sabotaging Metropolis’ champion.

The businessman and inventor casts an inescapable shadow over the city, his formidable intellect matched only by his bald head.

Written and directed by Gunn as part of a franchise relaunch, the latest Superman reboot will open theatrically on July 11, 2025.

DC Studios had no comment.

Deadline first reported the news.