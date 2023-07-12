‘Superman: Legacy’ Casts ‘Barry’ Star Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho

“Barry” star Anthony Carrigan, who just scored his third Emmy nomination on Wednesday morning, has been cast as Metamorpho in DC Studios’ “Superman: Legacy,” according to an individual with knowledge of the project.

The actor joins an ensemble that includes Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific and Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner. James Gunn’s DC reboot stars David Corenswet as the Man of Steel, and Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane.

Metamorpho, also known as Rex Mason, is a superhero in the DC Comics universe that was created in 1965 by writer Bob Haney and artist Ramona Fradon. Metamorpho possesses the power to shape-shift his body into various forms using the elements contained within the human body. He is also virtually invulnerable in his inert state. Metamorpho is a founding member of the Outsiders and has also joined multiple incarnations of the Justice League. He is an adventurer, soldier of fortune and has been a member of teams such as the Doom Patrol, Justice League Europe and Justice League Task Force.

“Superman: Legacy” tells the story of Superman’s journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old fashioned.

James Gunn (the “Guardian of the Galaxy” films, “The Suicide Squad,” the original Max series “Peacemaker”) will direct from his screenplay based on characters from DC. Superman was created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster.

The film is being produced by Peter Safran (“Aquaman,” the upcoming “Aquaman 2,” “The Conjuring” franchise), Gunn’s co-chairman and CEO at DC Studios. “Superman: Legacy” is the first in a dynamic slate of films Gunn and Safran are building as part of their newly envisioned shared cinematic DCU.

The all-new action adventure is targeted for a worldwide release on July 11, 2025.

