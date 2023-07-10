Hugh Jackman is officially suited up as Wolverine once again, and this time he’s in his classic yellow suit. Thanks to Ryan Reynolds, fans have gotten their first look at the duo on the set of “Deadpool 3.”

Reynolds posted the image to his Instagram story on Monday morning with a simple two-word caption: “Don’t blink.” Alongside the photo, he added little gif stickers of each of their characters. Jackman did the same, posting no other context for the image, which you can see below.

Ryan Reynolds/Instagram, Disney/Marvel Studios

It’s unclear how exactly “Deadpool 3” will be reviving Jackman’s Wolverine, considering his fate at the end of 2017’s “Logan,” but the running theory is the sequel firmly takes advantage of the multiverse that’s been so heavily leaned on in the latest Marvel Cinematic Univers phase. Considering Morena Baccarin will also be returning as Vanessa — who sadly got fridged at the start of “Deadpool 2,” but was brought back to life in the credits, thanks to Wade’s new time travel device — we’re sure they’ll find a plausible way to pull it off.

Jackman’s return was first announced in September, in a joint video from the actors posted as an apology for missing the D23 Expo.

“I’ve had to really search my soul on this one. His first appearance in the MCU obviously needs to feel special,” Reynolds said at the time. “We need to stay true to the character, find new depth, motivation, meaning every Deadpool needs to stand out and stand apart. It’s been an incredible challenge that has forced me to reach down deep inside.”

But, true to form, Reynolds and Jackman did have fun with the video, as Jackman only appeared walking by in the background, with Reynolds glibly asking “Hey, Hugh, you want to play Wolverine one more time?”

“Yeah, for sure,” Jackman replies. You can relive that moment here.

Shawn Levy directing “Deadpool 3” for Marvel Studios. Levy most recently directed Reynolds in “Free Guy” and “The Adam Project.”