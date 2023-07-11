Final ‘Blue Beetle’ Trailer Sees Jaime Reyes Face Off Against Carapax

Jaime Reyes faces off against villain Conrad Carapax aka The Indestructible Man in the final trailer to “Blue Beetle,” released Tuesday.

Landing in theaters Aug. 18, “Cobra Kai” breakout and fan favorite Xolo Maridueña stars in the title role of Jaime Reyes in “Blue Beetle,” DC Studios’ first superhero movie centered on a Latino character.

Carapax is a humanoid-insectoid creature with a tough exoskeleton that gives him incredible strength and durability. Carapax has the ability to generate powerful energy blasts from his hands, which he uses to devastating effect in battle. He is also a skilled hand-to-hand combatant and strategist, making him a dangerous opponent for Jaime.

Previously, the film’s first trailer captured Reyes’ transformation from a daydreaming teenager to an unexpected hero with great responsibility. Maridueña previously described “Blue Beetle” as a combination of both a DC and Marvel superhero.

“He’s kind of like a fusion of Green Lantern and Iron Man,” Maridueña said. “He has a scarab from outer space that is attached to his body called Khaji da.”

In DC Comics, Blue Beetle is the superhero alter-ego used by three different heroes, but the film will focus on Mexican American teenager Jaime Reyes, the third character to assume the Blue Beetle mantle.

“Charm City Kings” director Angel Manuel Soto directed the superhero movie from a screenplay from Mexican writer Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer, based on characters from DC.

John Rickard and Zev Foreman are producing, with Walter Hamada, Galen Vaisman and Garrett Grant serving as executive producers.

The newly released synopsis for the film is as follows: “Recent college grad Jaime Reyes returns home full of aspirations for his future, only to find that home is not quite as he left it. As he searches to find his purpose in the world, fate intervenes when Jaime unexpectedly finds himself in possession of an ancient relic of alien biotechnology: the Scarab. When the Scarab suddenly chooses Jaime to be its symbiotic host, he is bestowed with an incredible suit of armor capable of extraordinary and unpredictable powers, forever changing his destiny as he becomes the Super Hero Blue Beetle.”

The film also stars Adriana Barraza (“Rambo: Last Blood,” “Thor”) as Jaime’s grandmother, Nana, Damían Alcázar (“Narcos,” “Narcos: Mexico”) as his father, Elpidia Carrillo (“Mayans M.C.,” the “Predator” films) as his mother, Bruna Marquezine (“Maldivas,” “God Save the King”) as Jenny Kord, Raoul Max Trujillo (the “Sicario” films, “Mayans M.C.”) as Carapax, with Oscar winner Susan Sarandon (“Monarch,” “Dead Man Walking”) as Victoria Kord, and George Lopez (the “Rio and “Smurf” franchises) as Jaime’s Uncle Rudy, Belissa Escobedo (“American Horror Stories,” “Hocus Pocus 2”) as Jaime’s sister, Milagro, and Harvey Guillén (“What We Do in the Shadows”) as Dr. Sanchez.