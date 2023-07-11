Warner Bros. has released the first trailer for “Wonka” starring Timothée Chalamet as the titular chocolatier, and Hugh Grant has gotten as much attention for his fraction of screen time as an Oompa Loompa.

Chalamet summarizes Wonka’s story traveling the world to perfect his craft. He and his assistant face the Chocolate Cartel, rival sellers of the delicious dessert, in their search for a storefront. Musical numbers and special effects abound, but it’s Hugh Grant’s short appearance as a miniature Oompa Loompa who dances and plays a flute that has most of the viewers’ attention.

“Of course they would get hugh grant to play this role, like just look at him he was Born to be an oompa loompa,” one user wrote on Twitter.

Chalamet already has his own nickname for Grant: “Hughmpa Loompa Doompity Grant.”

Another user admired Grant’s range.

“Hugh Grant went from rom coms to playing fun characters like in paddington2, the gentleman, glass onion, dungeons and dragons, to now an Oompa Loompa,” they wrote. “Whoever his agent is needs to keep it up. I’m here for it.”

Others called for an Oscar nomination for Grant, while certain reactions toward his role were slightly more violent.

One user pointed out that Chalamet’s singing pipes were not featured in the trailer, which marks a sharp observation since James Mangold said that Chalamet will be singing as Bob Dylan in the upcoming biopic about the musician.

“They didn’t show Timothée Chalamet singing,” wrote The Film Drunk. “They know the internet isn’t prepared for it yet.”

Still, one more user called for Chalamet’s dance skills to be on point like they were in a video from his past.

See more reactions below:

“Wonka” hits theaters December 15.