“Blue Beetle” star Xolo Maridueña teased some surprise cameos in the upcoming DC Universe film.

“I think if you’re a DC fan, there’s going to be more than just one character that you recognize,” the “Cobra Kai” star said in an interview with TheWrap you can watch above. “I can tell you that.”

Landing in theaters August 18, “Blue Beetle” stars Maridueña as recent college graduate Jamie Reyes, who is physically transformed by an ancient artifact called “the scarab” into an armored superhero — in front of his family.

The film also stars Adriana Barraza (“Rambo: Last Blood,” “Thor”) as Jaime’s grandmother, Nana, Damían Alcázar (“Narcos,” “Narcos: Mexico”) as his father, Elpidia Carrillo (“Mayans M.C.,” the “Predator” films) as his mother, Bruna Marquezine (“Maldivas,” “God Save the King”) as Jenny Kord, Raoul Max Trujillo (the “Sicario” films, “Mayans M.C.”) as Carapax, with Oscar winner Susan Sarandon (“Monarch,” “Dead Man Walking”) as Victoria Kord, and George Lopez (the “Rio and “Smurf” franchises) as Jaime’s Uncle Rudy. The film also stars Belissa Escobedo (“American Horror Stories,” “Hocus Pocus 2”) as Jaime’s sister, Milagro, and Harvey Guillén (“What We Do in the Shadows”) as Dr. Sanchez.

“This is the first time that ‘Blue Beetle’ is coming to the big screen so that’s going to be amazing,” Maridueña told TheWrap at the “Barbie” premiere.

The film’s trailer captured Reyes’ transformation from a daydreaming teenager to an unexpected hero with great responsibility. Maridueña previously described “Blue Beetle” as a combination of both a DC and Marvel superhero.

“He’s kind of like a fusion of Green Lantern and Iron Man,” Maridueña said. “He has a scarab from outer space that is attached to his body called Khaji da.”

“Charm City Kings” director Angel Manuel Soto directed the superhero movie from a screenplay from Mexican writer Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer, based on characters from DC. John Rickard and Zev Foreman are producing, with Walter Hamada, Galen Vaisman and Garrett Grant serving as executive producers.