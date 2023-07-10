Netflix released the trailer Monday for “Love at First Sight,” starring Haley Lu Richardson and Ben Hardy, and the rom-com promises to be filled with as much twists and turns as audiences would expect.

Based on Jennifer E. Smith’s best-selling novel, “The Statistical Probability of Love at First Sight,” the film follows Hadley (Richardson) who misses her flight from New York to London and meets Oliver (Ben Hardy) in a chance encounter in the process. The pair feel an instant connection, which makes their long overnight flight go by very quickly. The film launches Sept. 15.

“On a typical day at John F. Kennedy Airport, there are thousands of people going to hundreds of places,” narrator Jameela Jamil says at the beginning of the clip.

Hadley’s phone battery keeps dying, and Oliver offers her his phone charger, but she jokes that she won’t share electronics until the third date.

Despite hating airplanes, Hadley is on the six-hour 47-minute flight to London for a wedding. All Oliver, who is studying statistics at Yale in the States, says of his reason is that it’s “a bit complicated.”

Upon landing, Oliver gives Hadley his number, but a stranger jostles her and she drops her phone, which then dies, leaving no trace of Oliver’s contact. Set to “Infinitely Falling,” the pair then spends their time wondering if they will ever see each other again.

Directed by Vanessa Caswill, the romantic comedy comes from the studio that produced “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” and “Purple Hearts.” In addition to Richardson, Hardy and Jamil, it stars Rob Delaney, Dexter Fletcher and Sally Phillips.

Katie Lovejoy adapted the screenplay. Producers include Matt Kaplan and Aubrey Bendix. In addition to starring, Richardson will executive produce alongside Max Siemers, Matthew Janzen, Jennifer E. Smith, Christopher Foss and Mark Lane.

“Love at First Sight” becomes the second Netflix adaptation of Smith’s, following “Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between,” which came out in the summer of 2022, starring Jordan Fisher and Talia Ryder.

“Love at First Sight” lands on Netflix Sept. 15.