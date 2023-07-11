‘Superman: Legacy’ Cast Adds Nathan Fillion, Finds Its Hawkgirl and Mister Terrific

Nathan Fillion has joined the cast of “Superman: Legacy” as Green Lantern’s Guy Gardner, along with Isabela Merced who will play Hawkgirl, and Edi Gathegi, who will play Mister Terrific, according to an insider with knowledge of the project.

The trio joins a growing cast for James Gunn’s DC reboot that stars David Corenswet as the Man of Steel, and Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane.

Gardner was introduced in Green Lantern (Vol. 2) #59 by John Broome and Gil Kane. Gardner was initially a second-rate Green Lantern who was passed over in favor of Hal Jordan. However, he later became one of Earth’s greatest protectors and a significant member of the Justice League. Despite his often abrasive personality, Gardner is devoted to the Corps and is a vaunted member of the Green Lantern Honor Guard.

Merced, best known for playing Dora the Explorer, will play Hawkgirl, who was created by writer Gardner Fox and artist Dennis Neville and made her first appearance in Flash Comics #1 in January 1940. Hawkgirl is an immortal warrior who has been reborn into countless lives, and she uses her past experiences to plot a course for a brighter future. She possesses a variety of powers, including flight via wings made of Nth metal, superhuman senses, strength, durability, stamina, and a healing factor. Hawkgirl is also known for her ability to regulate temperature and speak various languages.

Gathegi, known for his roles as Laurent in the “Twilight” movies and Darwin in “X-Men: First Class,” is set to portray Mister Terrific, also known as Michael Holt, in the upcoming film. Holt is a highly skilled fighter and one of the world’s most brilliant inventors and strategists, accompanied by his self-designed floating T-Sphere weapons. His exceptional intellect is one of his superpowers, and his jacket sleeve bears the phrase “Fair Play” as both a nod to a previous version of the Mister Terrific character and a declaration of his beliefs.

“Superman: Legacy” tells the story of Superman’s (Corenswet) journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

James Gunn (the “Guardian of the Galaxy” films, “The Suicide Squad,” the original Max series “Peacemaker”) will direct from his screenplay based on characters from DC. Superman was created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster.

The film is being produced by Peter Safran (“Aquaman,” the upcoming “Aquaman 2,” “The Conjuring” franchise), Gunn’s Co-Chairman & CEO at DC Studios.

“Superman: Legacy” is the first in a dynamic slate of films Gunn & Safran are building as part of their newly envisioned shared cinematic DCU.

The all-new action adventure is targeted for a worldwide release on July 11, 2025.

Vanity Fair first reported the news.