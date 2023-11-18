New Superman actor David Corenswet has been putting in the time in the gym and making gains as he gets ready to play the Man of Steel in James Gunn’s highly anticipated “Superman: Legacy.”

Corenswet’s trainer Paolo Mascitti posted a picture of the actor on Instagram with the caption: “THE LEGACY.”

Production on the first film in a new DC Universe kicks off next year in March 2024, so Corenswet still has a few more months to pack on the muscle to fill out his spandex suit. Production on the film is expected to last about four months.

The search for the new Clark Kent to star in “Superman: Legacy” was an extensive process. Nicholas Hoult and Tom Brittney were among the finalists, but after chemistry tests with several potential Lois Lanes, David Corenswet emerged victorious. His screen test with Rachel Brosnahan clinched the deal, with Corenswet landing the role of Superman and Brosnahan cast as Lois Lane. This new pairing aims to bring a fresh take on the iconic Superman and Lois partnership.

James Gunn is taking Clark Kent back to his roots in “Superman: Legacy.” Rather than an origin story, Gunn’s reboot will focus on an experienced Superman in his 30s reconciling his Kryptonian heritage with his humanity. DC Studios says the film will portray Superman as “the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old fashioned.”

This is a total reboot with a new lead actor, moving on from Henry Cavill’s portrayal in DC’s Snyderverse films. Gunn completed the script before the writers’ strike. Earlier this week, newcomer María Gabriela de Faríachas joined the cast as The Engineer.

“Superman: Legacy” will hit theaters on July 11, 2025 as the first in a series of interconnected DC Universe films and shows overseen by Gunn and Peter Safran.