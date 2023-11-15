James Gunn’s ‘Superman: Legacy’ Adds María Gabriela De Faria as Villain The Engineer

María Gabriela de Faría, best known for her roles in the Fox comedies “Animal Control” and “The Moodys,” has been cast as the villain The Engineer in James Gunn’s highly anticipated “Superman: Legacy,” according to an insider with knowledge of the project.

Production on the first DCU film is set to start in March 2024.

The Engineer is a relatively new character in the DC universe, first appearing in 2009. Her real name is Angela Spica. She was created by writer Warren Ellis for “The Authority” comic book series.

Angela Spica was a brilliant scientist who replaced her blood with 9 pints of nanotechnology. This granted her a wide range of technological powers and abilities.

As The Engineer, she can control technology, transform her body into high-tech weapons and gadgets, interface with computers, recreate herself if injured, and more. This will be the character’s first live-action appearance.

As the first film in DC Studios’ reboot of the DC cinematic universe under the guidance of new co-head James Gunn, “Superman: Legacy” will explore Superman’s inner conflict between his alien Kryptonian origins and his wholesome human upbringing in Kansas. Portrayed by David Corenswet, this Superman strives to represent truth, justice and the American way in an increasingly cynical world, guided by kindness despite it being seen as outdated.

Corenswet will be joined by a cast including Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

Outside of her comedic roles, de Faría’s was the lead in the 2022 supernatural horror film “The Exorcism of God,” directed by Alejandro Hidalgo and released by Saban Films. Prior to her parts in the Fox series “Animal Control” and “The Moodys,” de Faría played a key role in Syfy’s comic book adaptation “Deadly Class,” produced by Joe and Anthony Russo.

de Faría is repped by Buchwald.

Deadline first reported the news.