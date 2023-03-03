We've Got Hollywood Covered
|

Clancy Brown Joins ‘The Penguin’ Spinoff as Salvatore Maroni

The eight-episode limited drama series continues the epic crime saga kicked off by Matt Reeves’ ”The Batman,“ focusing on Colin Farrell’s character

| March 3, 2023 @ 3:41 PM

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 16: Clancy Brown attends the premiere Of ABC's Emergence with PEOPLE on September 16, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for PEOPLE)

Clancy Brown (“Dexter: New Blood,” “John Wick: Chapter 4”) is set for a recurring role as mob boss Salvatore Maroni in the Warner Bros. Television and DC Studios spinoff “The Penguin”

The eight-episode limited series continues the epic Batman crime saga filmmaker Matt Reeves began with Warner Bros. Pictures’ global blockbuster “The Batman,” and centers on the character played by Colin Farrell in the film.

Brown has been a prolific Hollywood actor since the 1980s. He’s known for a variety of film roles, including Viking Lofgren in “Bad Boys” (1983), Rawhide in “The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension” (1984), Capt. Byron Hadley in “The Shawshank Redemption” (1994) and Stanley Thomas in “Promising Young Woman” (2020). On television, he has played Brother Justin Crowe on the HBO show “Carnivàle” (2003-2005), Waylon “Jock” Jeffcoat on the Showtime series “Billions” (2018–2019) and Kurt Caldwell on the Showtime series “Dexter: New Blood” (2021–2022). He is represented by CAA and Pop Art Management.

In addition to Brown and Farrell, the series stars Cristin Milioti, who will play Carmine Falcone’s daughter Sofia.

Craig Zobel Joins ‘The Penguin’ Series as Director and Executive Producer for HBO Max
Also Read:
Craig Zobel Joins ‘The Penguin’ Series as Director and Executive Producer for HBO Max

“The Penguin” is executive produced by Reeves, Farrell, Dylan Clark, writer and showrunner Lauren LeFranc, Craig Zobel, who is set to direct the first three episodes, and Bill Carraro. 6th & Idaho’s Daniel Pipski also serves as executive producer and Rafi Crohn is co-executive producer.

“The Penguin” is produced by Reeves’ 6th & Idaho Productions and Dylan Clark Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, where Reeves and 6th & Idaho are under an overall deal.

‘The Penguin’ Series at HBO Max Casts Cristin Milioti
Also Read:
‘The Penguin’ Series at HBO Max Casts Cristin Milioti