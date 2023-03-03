Clancy Brown Joins ‘The Penguin’ Spinoff as Salvatore Maroni

Clancy Brown (“Dexter: New Blood,” “John Wick: Chapter 4”) is set for a recurring role as mob boss Salvatore Maroni in the Warner Bros. Television and DC Studios spinoff “The Penguin”

The eight-episode limited series continues the epic Batman crime saga filmmaker Matt Reeves began with Warner Bros. Pictures’ global blockbuster “The Batman,” and centers on the character played by Colin Farrell in the film.

Brown has been a prolific Hollywood actor since the 1980s. He’s known for a variety of film roles, including Viking Lofgren in “Bad Boys” (1983), Rawhide in “The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension” (1984), Capt. Byron Hadley in “The Shawshank Redemption” (1994) and Stanley Thomas in “Promising Young Woman” (2020). On television, he has played Brother Justin Crowe on the HBO show “Carnivàle” (2003-2005), Waylon “Jock” Jeffcoat on the Showtime series “Billions” (2018–2019) and Kurt Caldwell on the Showtime series “Dexter: New Blood” (2021–2022). He is represented by CAA and Pop Art Management.

In addition to Brown and Farrell, the series stars Cristin Milioti, who will play Carmine Falcone’s daughter Sofia.

“The Penguin” is executive produced by Reeves, Farrell, Dylan Clark, writer and showrunner Lauren LeFranc, Craig Zobel, who is set to direct the first three episodes, and Bill Carraro. 6th & Idaho’s Daniel Pipski also serves as executive producer and Rafi Crohn is co-executive producer.

“The Penguin” is produced by Reeves’ 6th & Idaho Productions and Dylan Clark Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, where Reeves and 6th & Idaho are under an overall deal.