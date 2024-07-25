Imax Revenue Slides 9% Year-Over-Year to $89 Million Amid Q2 Box Office Slump

Imax beat Wall Street estimates with its Q2 2024 earnings report, but even the consistent premium format company couldn’t avoid a 9% year-over-year drop in revenue — down to $89 million — thanks to the historically low box office business that kicked off the summer season. Still, the company’s stock popped on Thursday’s earnings, rising over 5% in pre-market trading.

Here are the topline results:

Earnings Per Share: EPS for Imax reached 7 cents per share, on par with Zacks Investment Research’s estimates.

Net Income: Net income was $3.6 million, down 57% from the same frame last year when net income hit $8.4