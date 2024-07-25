Imax Revenue Slides 9% Year-Over-Year to $89 Million Amid Q2 Box Office Slump

But the premium format company’s stock popped on another Wall Street estimates beat

Photo illustration by TheWrap

Imax beat Wall Street estimates with its Q2 2024 earnings report, but even the consistent premium format company couldn’t avoid a 9% year-over-year drop in revenue — down to $89 million — thanks to the historically low box office business that kicked off the summer season. Still, the company’s stock popped on Thursday’s earnings, rising over 5% in pre-market trading.

Here are the topline results:

Earnings Per Share: EPS for Imax reached 7 cents per share, on par with Zacks Investment Research’s estimates.

Net Income: Net income was $3.6 million, down 57% from the same frame last year when net income hit $8.4

Jeremy Fuster

Jeremy Fuster

Box Office Reporter

