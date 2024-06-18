June was supposed to be a month where the box office fell below the industry average in grosses ahead of a more robust July. The mammoth opening weekend of Disney/Pixar’s “Inside Out 2” has changed that.

Projections had the sequel to Pete Docter’s 2015 Oscar winner matching its predecessor’s $90 million opening weekend. Exhibition sources told TheWrap that was too low, but even their most optimistic expectations were in the $115-120 million range, similar to the $118 million launch of Disney’s top grossing film last year, Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.”

Instead, “Inside Out 2” has blasted to a $155 million domestic start, the second highest North American opening ever for an animated film behind only the $182.6