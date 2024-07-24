‘Inside Out 2’ Passes ‘Frozen II’ to Become Highest Grossing Animated Film of All Time

After six weeks in theaters, Disney/Pixar’s “Inside Out 2” has passed $600 million in domestic grosses and $1.46 billion at the global box office, enough to be declared the highest grossing animated film in box office history before inflation adjustment.

Yesterday, the Pixar sequel grossed $9.2 million to pass the $1.45 billion global run of Disney Animation’s “Frozen II” in 2019, which the studio recognizes as the record holder as opposed to its photorealistic CGI remake of “The Lion King,” which grossed $1.65 billion the same year.

Along with passing “Frozen II,” “Inside Out 2” has also passed the $1.44 billion run of last year’s highest grossing film, “Barbie,” and will soon pass the $1.49 billion run of summer 2022’s highest grossing film, “Top Gun: Maverick” as the film still has yet to be released in Japan.

It will also soon pass the $608 million domestic total of fellow Pixar sequel “Incredibles 2” to become the highest grossing animated film in North America.

“Inside Out 2” marks a huge comeback for Disney’s animation divisions after Pixar suffered a rare flop with the 2022 spinoff “Lightyear” with just $226 million grossed worldwide. The following summer, the original film “Elemental” looked like it was heading for a similar fate when it suffered the worst opening weekend in box office history but came back to gross just shy of $500 million thanks to enthusiastic audience reception.

“Inside Out 2” was expected to serve as a ramp up for movie theaters out of the two-month slump the box office had fallen into, with a good chance to top the $858 million global run of its 2015 predecessor. But the film exploded past everyone’s expectations when it grossed $154 million in North America in its opening weekend, becoming the fastest animated film to gross $1 billion after just 19 days in theaters worldwide.