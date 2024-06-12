Here’s a phrase that used to be common but which we haven’t heard in a while: the box office is counting on Disney to bring it back to life.

While Sony’s “Bad Boys: Ride or Die” was a big help, theaters are going to need a lot more. Fortunately for them, Disney will give them more with Pixar’s “Inside Out 2,” the sequel to Pete Docter’s 2015 Oscar-winning film that has a puncher’s chance to be the first $100 million-plus opening weekend since “Barbie” 11 months ago.

Currently, tracking shows the return of Joy and crew will fall short with projections of a $85-90 million opening.