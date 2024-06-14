“Inside Out 2” introduces several news emotions in Riley’s head, but it also welcomes back some familiar favorites from the first film. No matter your preference among them though, you’re going to recognize many of their voices.
Now 13 years old and getting ready to head into high school — without her best friends, as it turns out — Riley has officially hit puberty, and it’s unsurprisingly rough goings. It means dealing with Anxiety and Envy and Embarrassment, and Riley quickly loses her sense of self.
Though those emotions might be a headache for her, they’re fun for fans, especially considering who’s voicing them.
Here are the voices you might recognize in the “Inside Out 2” cast.
Joy (Amy Poehler) — Leading the charge at the console — at least, whenever she can — is Amy Poehler’s Joy, returning from the first film. Poehler is, of course, an “SNL” legend and known for starring in “Parks and Rec.”
Sadness (Phyllis Smith) — Also among the returners is Phyllis Smith as Sadness. Fans will most immediately recognize her as Phyllis from “The Office” or BBA from “The OA.”
Anger (Lewis Black) — Rounding out the returning voices for Riley’s emotions is comedian Lewis Black, who voices Anger once more.
Disgust (Liza Lapira) — Mindy Kaling originally voiced Disgust in “Inside Out” but opted not to return for the sequel. So this time around, Liza Lapira voices the character. You’d most likely recognize her as Emma Stone’s best friend in “Crazy, Stupid, Love” or as Melody ‘Mel’ Bayani in “The Equalizer.”
Fear (Tony Hale) — Tony Hale is also taking over for one of the emotions, lending his voice to Fear after Bill Hader didn’t return for the sequel. You might recognize Hale’s face from “Veep” or his voice from many projects, including as Forky in “Toy Story 4.”
Anxiety (Maya Hawke) — Anxiety is one of the many new emotions Riley is experiencing, and she’s voiced by Maya Hawke. You’ll have seen her in “Stranger Things” and/or “Do Revenge.”
Envy (Ayo Edebiri) — Envy is another new, mildly bothersome emotion that Riley has to deal with. She’s small, but she’s powerful, and she’s voiced by “The Bear” and “Bottoms” star Ayo Edebiri.
Embarrassment (Paul Walter Hauser) — Embarrassment is new and very shy, so he doesn’t have a lot to say. But, when he does speak, you might recognize his voice. That’s “Cobra Kai” and “Cruella” star Paul Walter Hauser.
Ennui (Adèle Exarchopoulos) — Ennui could also probably be known as Boredom in this movie, and she’s voiced by French actress Adèle Exarchopoulos.
Riley (Kensington Tallman) — Given that almost 10 years have passed since “Inside Out” in real life, but only a year or two in the movie universe, yes, a new actress is playing Riley in “Inside Out 2.” Kensington Tallman takes over for Kaitlyn Dias. She most recently starred as a tweenage Kathy Bates in “Summer Camp” and also starred as Tiffany Highlander in the Nickelodeon show “That Girl Lay Lay.”
Riley’s Mom (Diane Lane) — Riley’s parents don’t have nearly as much to do in this movie, but still, they’re voiced by Hollywood legends. Diane Lane lends her voice to Riley’s mom.
Riley’s Dad (Kyle MacLachlan) — Meanwhile, “Twin Peaks” star and TV staple Kyle McLachlan voices Riley’s dad.
Val (Lilimar Hernandez) — And then there’s cool girl Val, who Riley is obsessed with impressing in “Inside Out 2.” She’s voiced by Venezuelan actress and model Lilimar.
