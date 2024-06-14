“Inside Out 2” introduces several news emotions in Riley’s head, but it also welcomes back some familiar favorites from the first film. No matter your preference among them though, you’re going to recognize many of their voices.

Now 13 years old and getting ready to head into high school — without her best friends, as it turns out — Riley has officially hit puberty, and it’s unsurprisingly rough goings. It means dealing with Anxiety and Envy and Embarrassment, and Riley quickly loses her sense of self.

Though those emotions might be a headache for her, they’re fun for fans, especially considering who’s voicing them.

Here are the voices you might recognize in the “Inside Out 2” cast.