‘Inside Out 2’ Is Fastest Animated Film to Reach $1 Billion at Global Box Office

Pixar hits the milestone in three weekends while “A Quiet Place: Day One” keeps box office running hot with $53 million opening

"Inside Out" (Disney-Pixar)
The box office continues to run hot as Disney/Pixar’s “Inside Out 2” has become the fastest animated film to gross $1 billion worldwide, hitting the mark after just three weekends in theaters.

Meanwhile, Paramount’s “A Quiet Place: Day One” is providing theaters with exactly the sort of variety it needs, earning a $53 million domestic opening weekend that tops its two predecessors in the horror franchise.

“Inside Out 2” earned $57.4 million domestically to take its third No. 1 weekend. While it will cede that top spot next weekend to Universal/Illumination’s “Despicable Me 4,” it is still on pace to pass “Incredibles 2” as the highest grossing animated film ever at the North American box office and will have a strong chance of also passing the $1.36

