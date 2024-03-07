Pixar’s latest, “Inside Out 2,” is out this summer. And a new trailer, which you can watch above, introduces Riley’s new, more complex emotions – Envy (Ayo Edebiri), Ennui (Adèle Exarchopoulos), Embarrassment (Paul Walter Hauser) and, of course, as Anxiety (Maya Hawke).

They join the already established emotions Joy (Amy Poehler), Sadness (Phyllis Smith), Anger (Louis Black), Fear (now voiced by Tony Hale) and Disgust (now voiced by Liza Lapira).

In the new Disney trailer, we get a sense of Riley (Kensington Tallman), now an angsty teenager, as she attempt to navigate social complexities and her responsibilities on the high school hockey team. Diane Lane and Kyle MacLachlan return as Riley’s parents. And it looks like they’ve maintained the balance of the first movie, between the relatively small scale of the outside world and the larger-than-life adventure inside Riley’s mind.

The voice cast for “Inside Out 2” also includes Sarayu Blue, Flea, Ron Funches, Dave Goelz, James Austin Johnson, Bobby Moynihan, Frank Oz, Paula Pell, Paula Poundstone, John Ratzenberger (obviously), Kendall Coyne Schofield, June Squibb, Kirk Thatcher and Yong Yea.

This new installment is directed by Kelsey Mann, a longtime Pixar vet who was head of story on “Inside Out,” and produced by Mark Nielsen with a score by Andrea Datzman.

Pixar’s last film, “Elemental,” had a slow start at the box office before becoming an international hit and nabbing a Best Animated Feature nomination at this year’s Oscars.

“Inside Out 2” hits theaters on June 14.