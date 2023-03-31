‘Interview With the Vampire’ Recasts Claudia; Delainey Hayles Replaces Bailey Bass in Season 2

Bailey Bass will not be continuing in the role of Claudia for Season 2 of AMC’s “Interview With a Vampire,” the company announced late Friday.

“Bailey Bass is a talented actor who did a remarkable job bringing the character of Claudia to life in Anne Rice’s ‘Interview with the Vampire.’ For a variety of reasons, Delainey Hayles will appear as Claudia in season two. We are grateful for Bailey’s unforgettable performance in season one and wish her nothing but the best,” the network said in a statement.

In her own statement, Hayles noted, “Playing Claudia has been a dream role and an incredible ride. I wish Delainey the best of luck in taking over. I cannot wait to watch. I’m extremely appreciative of AMC, the producers, Jacob, Sam, the crew and, of course, the wonderful fans.”

Hayles previously appeared in “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe” in London’s West End, “Too Close” on ITV and “Holby City” on the BBC. She is repped by James Beresford at The Artists Partnership.

She joins series regulars Jacob Anderson, who plays Louis de Pointe du Lac and Sam Reid, who stars as Lestat de Lioncourt. Production on the second season of the series, which is based on the works of Anne Rice, will begin filming next week in Prague and will also shoot in Paris and New Orleans.

Bass also stars as Tsireya in James Cameron’s blockbuster “Avatar: The Way of Water” and will reprise her role in future installments of the franchise.