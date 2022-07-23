“Game of Thrones” alum Jacob Anderson learns he’s been hunted longer than he realized in the new trailer for the AMC and AMC+ series “Interview With the Vampire,” based on Anne Rice’s gothic novel.

The trailer debuted Saturday at Comic-Con (you can also watch it above), showing Sam Reid in the role made famous by Brad Pitt in the film — Lestat. “Law & Order: Criminal Intent” alum Eric Bogosian, as Daniel Molloy, also makes an appearance at the trailer’s end interviewing the very old Louis (Anderson) as he recounts his tale.

The series follows Louis de Pointe du Lac, Lestat de Lioncourt “and Claudia’s (Bailey Bass) epic story of love, blood, and the perils of immortality, as told to journalist Daniel Molloy. Chafing at the limitations of life as a black man in 1900s New Orleans, Louis finds it impossible to resist the rakish Lestat’s offer of the ultimate escape: joining him as his vampire companion. But Louis’s intoxicating new powers come with a violent price, and the introduction of Lestat’s newest fledgling, the child vampire Claudia, soon sets them on a decades-long path of revenge and atonement,” per the network.

Several new photos also dropped on Saturday.

Bailey Bass as Claudia “Interview with the Vampire” (Alfonso Bresciani/AMC)

Sam Reid as Lestat De Lioncourt in “Interview with the Vampire” (Alfonso Bresciani/AMC)