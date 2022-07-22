It’s that time of the week! The weekly roundup of new trailers that were released this week, and there are plenty of previews for upcoming films and shows to sit back and enjoy.

“Game of Thrones” prequel series “House of the Dragon” dropped its first official trailer ahead of the Aug. 21 premiere, while other new trailers feature some stacked casts that have moviegoers looking forward to the fall premieres — including Harry Styles, Chris Pine, Florence Pugh and Gemma Chan, in Olivia Wilde’s “Don’t Worry Darling.”

Audiences will finally see the conclusion of Michael Myers and Laurie Strode in “Halloween Ends;” plus Hulu dropped trailers for a couple of new series coming to the streamer this summer. See all the new trailers you might have missed this week below.

Mike

“Mike,” Hulu’s latest limited series, will chronicle the career of Mike Tyson. Famed heavyweight champion boxer Mike Tyson has become a fixture within history for his notable 20-year-long boxing career that coincided with the public ups and downs of his personal life. The “I, Tonya” producing team worked with “Pam and Tommy’s” director, Craig Gillespie, to develop this biopic limited series. “Moonlight” lead, Trevante Rhodes stars in the eight-episode series, premiering Aug. 25, with two episodes dropping each week.

Breaking

“Breaking” starring John Boyega and the late Michael K. Williams, this dramatic feature centers around Boyega’s character Brian and his attempt at robbing his local bank. Based on a true story, veteran Brian attempts to rob the bank after not receiving his monthly Veterans Affairs disability check, entering a stand-off hostage situation with Williams’ character, officer Eli. “Breaking” premieres exclusively in theaters Aug. 26.

House of the Dragon

“Game of Thrones” prequel spin-off series “House of the Dragon” dropped its first trailer ahead of its Aug. 21 premiere. Two centuries prior to “Game of Thrones,” “House of the Dragon” tells the story of Daenerys Targaryen’s ancestors when familial divides began, and stars Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen, Paddy Considine as King Viserys I Targaryen, Emma D’Arcy as Viserys’ daughter, Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, as well as Olivia Cooke, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Fabien Frankel, Sonoya Mizuno and Rhys Ifans.

Don’t Worry Darling

“Don’t Worry Darling” dropped its second official trailer this week before its September 23 fall premiere. In Olivia Wilde’s sophomore directorial debut, Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, Chris Pine, Gemma Chan and many more star in the upcoming psychological thriller. Written by “Booksmart” screenwriter, Katie Silberman, the film is about a young 1950s housewife (Pugh) who begins to question the utopian community she resides in and that her husband (Styles) works in.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

Following the first “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” trailer, Prime Video dropped another trailer at Comic-Con, teasing the upcoming new series. “Rings of Power” will take place thousands of years before the story of the “Fellowship of the Ring” and during the Second Age of J.R.R. Tolkien’s “Lord of the Rings.” The upcoming series will star Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, Nazanin Boniadi, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Charles Edwards, Trystan Gravelle, Sir Lenny Henry, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Lloyd Owen, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers, Leon Wadham, Benjamin Walker, Daniel Weyman and Sara Zwangobani.

Vampire Academy

Peacock’s new series, “Vampire Academy” released its first official teaser this week at Comic-Con. The upcoming streaming show is produced and written by showrunners Julie Plec and Marguerite MacIntyre, the “Vampire Diaries” alums. “Vampire Academy” is based on Richelle Mead’s book series about two friends, Lissa Dragomir (Daniela Nieves) and Rose Hathaway (Sisi Stringer) “as they prepare to complete their education and enter royal vampire society.”

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

Another Chris Pine project released a trailer this week. After the “Don’t Worry Darling” trailer dropped, “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” released its first trailer. The upcoming fantasy film will come to theaters March 3, 2023. Pine stars alongside Michelle Rodriguez, Rege-Jean Page, Sophia Lillis and Hugh Grant in directors Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley fantasy film. Based on the board game “Dungeons & Dragons” this will be one of Hasbro’s AllSpark Pictures’ first productions.

Look Both Ways

“Riverdale” star Lili Reinhart is starring in the upcoming Netflix romantic comedy, “Look Both Ways” coming to the streaming site Aug. 17. Following Natalie (Reinhart) as she lives out her own “Sliding Doors” dueling sequences, the audience will watch as two radically different life paths unfold after Natalie discovers she could be pregnant. Alongside Reinhart, Luke Wilson, Nia Long, “Top Gun: Maverick’s” Danny Ramirez,”Hollywood’s” David Corenswet, “The Bold Type’s” Aisha Dee, star in “Look Both Ways.”

The Walking Dead

At Comic-Con AMC released the trailer for the final episodes of “The Walking Dead.” Along with the new trailer, AMC announced the final 8 episodes will air beginning October 2. With the first official peek into the final episodes, fans of the acclaimed series will finally see what happens to the characters — and the undead. The final season will include the series stars Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Josh McDermott, Ross Marquand, Seth Gilliam, Lauren Ridloff, Michael James Shaw and Cailey Flemming.

Halloween Ends

The “Halloween” franchise will reach its conclusion this Oct. 14 with “Halloween Ends.” Laurie and Michael fight once again — for the final time. As the franchise ends, some “Halloween” characters will return including, Will Patton as Officer Frank Hawkins, Kyle Richards as Lindsey Wallace, James Jude Courtney as The Shape, and of course, Jamie Lee Curtis as Laurie Strode.

Funny Pages

“Uncut Gems” creators the Safdie Brothers, Josh and Benny, are producing the latest project “Funny Pages” with A24 to distribute the indie film. The coming-of-age film will premiere Aug. 26, following its recent premiere at 2022 Cannes Directors’ Fortnight. “Funny Pages” follows an aspiring teen cartoonist who is determined to make it on his own in New Jersey’s suburbs. The indie stars Daniel Zolghadri, Maria Dizzia, Josh Pais, Stephen Adly Guirgis and Matthew Maher.

This Fool

Michael Imperioli stars in Hulu’s latest comedy series, “This Fool,” as Minister Payne, one of the few men working with former gang members in rehabilitating their lives. Executive producers Jonathan Groff and Fred Armisen, this Los Angles-based comedy will follow the Hugs Not Drugs, a non-profit and its employees and recipients. Alongside Imperioli, Frankie Quiñones, Laura Patalano, Michelle Ortiz and Julia Vera will star in “This Fool,” which premieres all 10 episodes on Aug. 12.