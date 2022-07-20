Hulu has debuted a new trailer for its upcoming limited series “Mike,” starring Trevante Rhodes (“Moonlight”) as iconic and polarizing heavyweight champion boxer Mike Tyson. The eight-episode series will launch on Aug. 25 with two episodes; two additional episodes will stream weekly from there.

From creator and screenwriter Steven Rogers and the team behind “I, Tonya” and showrunner Karin Gist (“Our Kind of People” executive producer), “Mike” explores the dynamic and controversial story of Tyson throughout the tumultuous ups and downs of his career and personal life.

Over the last 30 years in the public eye, Tyson has infamously swung from a beloved global athlete to a pariah and back again. Through its brutal and towering central figure, “Mike” looks to examine class and race in America, fame and the power of media, misogyny, the promise of the American Dream and ultimately society’s own role in shaping Tyson’s story. The streamer describes its series as “an authorized and no-holds-barred look at the life of Mike Tyson.”

Rhodes, who was most recently seen in “The United States vs. Billie Holiday,” plays Tyson. Other cast members include Russell Hornsby, Harvey Keitel, Laura Harrier, Li Eubanks, Olunike Adeliyi and B.J. Minor.

Tyson is considered one of the greatest heavyweight boxers of all time over a career that stretched more than 20 years. He won his first 19 professional bouts by knockout and become the youngest belt-holder in heavyweight history. He is a member of the International Boxing Hall of Fame and the World Boxing Hall of Fame.

The “I, Tonya” team of director Craig Gillespie (“Pam and Tommy”), Clubhouse Pictures’ Bryan Unkeless and Scott Morgan, and LuckyChap’s Tom Ackerley and Margot Robbie will also executive produce along with Entertainment 360’s Darin Friedman. Rhodes, Anthony Hemingway, Anthony Sparks and Samantha Corbin-Miller also executive produce. 20th Television will produce.