Chris Pine lead a ragtag group of misfits in the first trailer for “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves,” which premiered Thursday inside Comic Con’s Hall H.

Moderated by Karl Jacobs, the panel kicked off with producer Jeremy Latcham, directors Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley and cast members Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Rege-Jean Page, Sophia Lillis and Hugh Grant.

Watch the trailer above.

Pine cited his D&D-playing nephew for joining the film. “If there is one game that should be played in every single high school it should be D&D,” Pine said. Hugh Grant, who is appearing in his first Comic-Con, dug the “Monty Python” aspect to the film.

The one sheet for the film also dropped during the panel.

The film is based on Hasbro’s popular game franchise from Wizards of the Coast.

Hasbro/eOne and Paramount are jointly producing and financing, with eOne distributing in the U.K. and Canada, and Paramount distributing in the rest of the world.

Jonathan Goldstein and Jonathan Francis Daley directed the film from a screenplay they’ve written, based on a draft by Michael Gilio. Goldstein and Daley previously wrote the screenplay for “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” and they last directed the Warner Bros. and New Line film “Game Night.”

Jeremy Latcham is producing through his deal with studio eOne — Hasbro’s entertainment arm — as is Hasbro’s Brian Goldner.

“Dungeons & Dragons” — based on the tabletop fantasy game “Dungeons & Dragons,” or “D&D” as it’s often called by gamers and the kids on “Stranger Things” — will be one of the first under Hasbro’s AllSpark Pictures banner. The company also has projects inspired by other toys, including “Mr. Potato Head” and “My Little Pony,” as well as a movie based on “Monopoly” that’s set up at Lionsgate starring Kevin Hart.

More than 40 million fans have interacted with or played “D&D” since it was first published 48 years ago, including video games and livestream entertainment on Twitch and YouTube.

“Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” opens in theaters March 3, 2023.