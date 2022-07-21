In a Post-COVID World, Does San Diego Comic-Con Still Matter to Hollywood?

by | July 21, 2022 @ 6:15 AM

Post-pandemic, studios and networks have chilled to the tangible business sense of the annual fan convention

The first true San Diego Comic-Con since 2019 faces a sense of the unknown: Will a presence at Comic-Con actually generate fan interest in a tangible way? Does Comic-Con, which kicks off Thursday and runs through the weekend, even matter anymore?

Comic-Con has long been a key component to the marketing of modern blockbusters. While the convention might have once been about the art of comic books, it has become something far more commercial. This is where studios and networks come to show off first-look footage, present activations designed to ignite awareness and make announcements of upcoming projects in the splashiest way possible — usually with a judicious sprinkling of star power and some big surprises meant to send fans reeling.

Become a member to read more.

Drew Taylor

