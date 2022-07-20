Nope

Universal

Can ‘Nope’ Lift a Box Office Heading for a Dry Period?

by | July 20, 2022 @ 1:07 PM

Jordan Peele’s horror film could ease the upcoming end-of-summer slowdown, but only if audiences embrace its disturbing alien tale

After the steep drop for “Thor: Love and Thunder” this past weekend, it’s clear that the summer bonanza the box office has enjoyed is coming to an end. Now it’s up to films like Universal/Monkeypaw’s “Nope” to ease theaters through what will be a much slower August and September.

There’s a lot of anticipation among horror buffs and cinephiles for Jordan Peele’s third horror film, but the question is whether it will be able to expand to a larger audience like the filmmaker’s breakthrough 2017 debut, “Get Out.” As we noted on Monday, “Get Out” became such a cultural lightning rod that it legged out in theaters even with popular franchise blockbusters like “Logan” competing against it. “Us,” on the other hand, performed more like a typical horror movie with a frontloaded run but still enjoyed the best opening weekend ever for an original horror film with $70 million.

Current tracking suggests that “Nope” will have an opening between these two films at around $47-$50 million. With a $68 million budget, “Nope” should be a decent success for Universal. But to be as big a hit as Peele’s past work and to provide solid support for theaters through early August, “Nope” is going to need strong word-of-mouth.

Summer Has Been a Box Office Feast for Movie Exhibitors – But a Famine Is Coming
Also Read:
Summer Has Been a Box Office Feast for Movie Exhibitors – But a Famine Is Coming

Critics have heaped plenty of praise on the film’s cast, led by Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer as siblings on a Hollywood horse ranch that’s attacked by aliens. But while “Get Out” had a fairly simple concept rooted in timely racial themes, “Nope” takes a page from sci-fi films like “Alien” and “Close Encounters of the Third Kind” where the nature of the alien threatening the film’s heroes isn’t entirely explained.

While early reviews have been strong with a 90% rating on Rotten Tomatoes as of writing, we will have to see if wider audiences beyond Peele’s fan base and horror devotees embrace a narrative that’s more opaque and, in some senses, more viscerally disturbing than “Get Out” and “Us.”

As with “Thor: Love and Thunder,” keep an eye on the CinemaScore and PostTrak ratings for “Nope.” If CinemaScore grades come in at an A or A-, there’s a chance for some strong legs heading into August. But if the grade is a B — as was the case for “Us” — expect drops of around 50% in each successive weekend.

Become a member to read more.

Jeremy Fuster

Box Office Reporter • jeremy.fuster@thewrap.com • Twitter: @jeremyfuster

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

thor-love-and-thunder-chris-hemsworth

How ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Demand Stacks Up Versus Other Superhero Movies This Year | Charts
jordan-peele

‘Nope’ Writer/Director Jordan Peele on the Importance of Animals and That Missing Crab
Nope

‘Nope’ Film Review: The Parts of Jordan Peele’s Latest Are Greater than the Whole
Netflix content budget stock

Netflix’s Mixed Earnings Give Hollywood a (Short) Chance to Exhale | Analysis

ABC’s ‘The Bachelorette’ Snags Highest Primetime Monday Rating
Netflix Earnings

Netflix Q2 Earnings Show 970,000 Subscribers Dumped Service
Disney+ Star Wars Mandalorian Obi-Wan Boba Fett viewership

Which Disney+ ‘Star Wars’ Series Is the Most Popular? | Charts

Hollywood CEO Mid-Year Report Card: Winners, Losers and Colossal Paychecks

Jordan Peele’s ‘Nope’ Delights (and Confuses) in Overwhelmingly Positive First Reactions

Netflix’s Subscriber Exodus Has Hollywood on Edge Ahead of Earnings

Why High Demand for ‘The Black Phone’ Bodes Very Well for ‘Nope’ | Charts