Movie theaters are about to hit a dry spell of tentpole films after a lucrative summer 2022. (Getty Images)

Summer Has Been a Box Office Feast for Movie Exhibitors – But a Famine Is Coming

by | July 13, 2022 @ 6:00 AM

Ongoing production delays caused by the pandemic will lead to a drought of tentpole films until late October

IMAX and other top movie theater chains will release their second-quarter earnings reports next week, and they’re expected to take a victory lap over the best business they’ve seen since the pandemic shutdown. But that windfall is set to end abruptly – more or less immediately, in fact – with no tentpole films on the release schedule for the next three months.

While it’s possible that some late summer and early fall titles will turn a profit for their studios, they are unlikely to deliver the repeated $100 million-plus openings and $300 million-plus domestic runs that theaters have enjoyed this summer. In fact, theaters may not see such a blockbuster hit until November when “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” arrives.

Become a member to read more.

Jeremy Fuster

Box Office Reporter • jeremy.fuster@thewrap.com • Twitter: @jeremyfuster

