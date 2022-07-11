“Salem’s Lot,” an adaptation of a Stephen King book from Warner Bros. and director Gary Dauberman (“Annabelle Comes Home”), has been delayed to a release in April of next year.

The film was originally slated for a release on Sept. 9, 2022 but will now open April 21, 2023.

“Salem’s Lot” stars Lewis Pullman, Makenzie Leigh, Alfre Woodard, John Benjamin Hickey, Bill Camp, Jordan Preston Carter and Pilou Asbaek. The delay is a result of COVID post-production delays, according to an individual with knowledge, something that has impacted many movies across Hollywood and has led to countless date shifts over the last two years.

“Last Train to New York,” a remake of the breakout Korean zombie movie “Train to Busan,” was meant to open on April 21, where “Salem’s Lot” is now scheduled, and has been removed from the calendar for now.

Similarly, the HBO Max release of the film “House Party,” originally set for a release on July 28 later this month, has also been unscheduled.

“Salem’s Lot” is based on King’s 1975 novel, which was only his second to be published. It follows a writer who returns to the town of Jerusalem’s Lot, where he lived as a young boy, only to discover everyone he used to know is now a vampire. It was also King’s first book to top the New York Times Bestseller list. In 1979, Tobe Hooper directed a “Salem’s Lot” TV movie, while a miniseries was released in 2004.

James Wan, Michael Clear, Roy Lee and Mark Wolper are producers on “Salem’s Lot.”