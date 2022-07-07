Steven Yeun has signed on to join Robert Pattinson in Oscar-winner Bong Joon Ho’s next film, to be produced by Warner Bros.

The film will mark the second collaboration between the “Minari” and “The Humans” actor and “Parasite” writer-director Bong, after Yeun starred in his 2017 feature “Okja.” Yeun is the latest addition to a starry cast consisting of Robert Pattinson, Toni Colette, Mark Ruffalo and Naomi Ackie.

The yet-to-be titled feature is based on an upcoming science fiction novel by Edward Ashton called “Mickey7.” The story has been described as a combination of “The Martian” and “Dark Matter.” Publishing house St. Martin, a MacMillan imprint, will release the book next month.

The story revolves around human clones known as “Expendables.” As the name suggests, the androids are designed to be discarded once they complete a deadly job, after which they are recycled with most of their memories preserved. Six months after colonizing a treacherous ice planet, Mickey7 is presumed dead. With the creation of Mickey8, Mickey7’s new mission becomes to stay alive and avoid being replaced.

As TheWrap previously reported, Bong will co-produce the film through his company Offscreen along with Dooho Choi for Kate Street Picture Company and Brad Pitt’s Plan B, which was also one of the producers of “Okja.”

Yeun will next appear in Jordan Peele’s horror feature “Nope” with Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer. He also has dramedy series “Beef” with Ali Wong in the works at Netflix and A24. In 2021, he was nominated for his first Oscar for leading the cast of the immigrant family drama “Minari,” on which he also served as an executive producer. Other career highlights include “The Walking Dead,” “The Humans,” and “Sorry to Bother You.”

Palm D’Or winner Bong is also currently working with Adam McKay on a limited series adaptation of “Parasite.”

