Bong Joon Ho has found his next project and is in talks to write and direct an untitled film at Warner Bros., and Robert Pattinson is likewise in talks to star, an individual with knowledge of the project told TheWrap.

The “Parasite” director’s film will be based on an upcoming book by Edward Ashton called “Mickey7.”

Bong will also produce through his company Offscreen alongside Dooho Choi for Kate Street Picture Company and Plan B.

The book is a science fiction story from the author of “Three Days in April” and “The End of Ordinary” and is described by its publisher as “The Martian” meets “Dark Matter.” The book is set for release next month through St. Martin, a MacMillan imprint.

The story follows what’s known as an “Expendable,” a clone and someone designed as a disposable human designed only for the deadliest of jobs, who after each new death is regenerated with most of their previous memories intact. After six deaths on the job colonizing a deadly ice planet, Mickey7 goes missing and is presumed dead, but when his next iteration Mickey8 is sent out on the job, he’s determined to keep himself alive and from being replaced by the other Expendable.

Bong’s last film was “Parasite” in 2019, which won the Palme D’Or and Best Picture at the Oscars, as well as Best Director and Best Screenplay for Bong. The film made history as the first movie not in the English language to ever win Best Picture. But Bong has also dabbled in the English language before with “Snowpiercer” and “Okja” before “Parasite,” and he’s executive producing an HBO limited series based on “Parasite” along with Adam McKay.

Pattinson will next be seen in Warner Bros.’ upcoming “The Batman” opening on March 4.

