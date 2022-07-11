Are Marvel’s Slipping Movie Audience Scores Affecting Their Box Office Bottom Line?

Like ”Doctor Strange 2,“ ”Thor: Love and Thunder“ will have to go without the gushing audience acclaim the MCU has usually enjoyed

Like “Eternals” and “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” before it, “Thor: Love and Thunder” has arrived to audience reception that’s less enthusiastic than the rave reviews we’ve come to expect from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But how much will that affect its box office run?



This weekend, Taika Waititi’s second go-around with the God of Thunder opened to $143 domestic and $302 million worldwide, but joined “Eternals” and “Multiverse of Madness” as the third consecutive Disney-released Marvel film to fail to earn an A or A- on CinemaScore, earning a B+ instead. Prior to last November, the only MCU film that slipped below the A-range in the audience poll was the first “Thor” in 2011.



For “Eternals,” the tepid audience and critics’ reviews, combined with a lack of familiarity with the dozen characters it introduced and an overseas market still wrestling with COVID, left it struggling to break even. The Chloe Zhao-directed film barely cracked $400 million worldwide, and its $164.8 million domestic total was down 27% from what “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” grossed just two months prior with the sort of audience buzz to which Marvel is accustomed.

“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” had more things going for it, and thus was able to perform well this summer despite milder-than-expected audience reception. With three weeks in May as the only blockbuster in theaters before “Top Gun: Maverick” arrived, “Multiverse of Madness” turned its $187 million opening into a three-week total of $354 million.



With Doctor Strange and “WandaVision” protagonist Wanda Maximoff still very popular thanks to their appearances in past Marvel titles, the film was able to become the second-highest grossing movie of the year so far, despite disappointment among hardcore fans over Wanda’s villainous turn and that the film didn’t dig deeper into the multiverse storyline teased by “Loki” and “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”



The impact of this disappointment was more felt after “Top Gun: Maverick” arrived. Quickly cementing itself as the most exciting film of the year while pulling away premium format support, “Maverick” took the legs out from “Multiverse of Madness,” which has made only 14% of its domestic total after the release of Tom Cruise’s blockbuster. While it’s difficult to say how much better it would have done against the biggest Memorial Day weekend release ever, “Multiverse of Madness” may have had the legs to reach $1 billion worldwide had it gotten the more enthusiastic reception that “Shang-Chi” or “No Way Home” had.