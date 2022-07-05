Minions The Rise of Gru

Universal Pictures

Family Box Office Is Back and 3 More Lessons From ‘Minions’ Sequel’s Record $125 Million Debut 

by | July 5, 2022 @ 6:00 AM

The success of ”Sonic 2“ wasn’t a fluke, while Pixar’s ”Lightyear“ crashed all on its own

Universal/Illumination’s “Minions: The Rise of Gru” has marked another milestone in the box office recovery process, breaking a decade-old July 4th holiday-weekend box office record and becoming the 11th animated film in box office history and the first since “Frozen II” to earn an opening weekend of over $100 million.

The “Minions” sequel tallied $125 million over the four-day holiday weekend, cementing the idea that family audiences feel comfortable returning the theaters in large numbers after a long pandemic-fueled lull.

Become a member to read more.

Jeremy Fuster

Box Office Reporter • jeremy.fuster@thewrap.com • Twitter: @jeremyfuster

