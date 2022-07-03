‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’ Rules Box Office With $108.5 Million 3-Day Opening

Universal/Illumination’s “Minions: The Rise of Gru” has become the first big animated hit of the post-shutdown box office with an estimated domestic opening of $108.5 million from 4,391 screens and $195.7 million worldwide.



Just shy of the $115 million opening earned by the first “Minions” in 2015, “The Rise of Gru” now joins its predecessor among the top 10 highest openings ever for animated films. It currently sits ninth on that list, just ahead of the $108 million opening of “Shrek 2” in 2004. Universal also estimates that “Minions 2” will earn an extended July 4 opening of $127.9 million.

Audience reception has been incredibly strong for “Minions 2” with an A from CinemaScore and a 92% Rotten Tomatoes score to go with 72% from critics. More importantly, CinemaScore polls showed that 50% of the film’s opening day audience was from families, a higher audience share than the other big family film hit of 2022, “Sonic the Hedgehog 2.” If there was any concern from the struggles of Pixar’s “Lightyear” that the return of families to movie theaters has stalled out, it is gone now.

Holdovers for the top 5 films are also looking very strong. With $26 million in its sixth weekend, Paramount/Skydance’s “Top Gun: Maverick” now has a total of $570.9 million domestic and $1.14 billion worldwide. It now ranks No. 12 on the all-time domestic charts and in the top 25 on the all-time global charts.



In third is Warner Bros.’ “Elvis,” which is holding strong thanks to continued turnout from older audiences eager to see a biopic of the King of Rock and Roll. Its $19 million second weekend is just 39% down from its $30.5 million opening weekend, giving it a 10-day total of $67.5 million.



Universal completes the top 5 with its blockbuster “Jurassic World: Dominion” and Blumhouse horror title “The Black Phone.” The global total for “Dominion” has now exceeded $800 million worldwide, becoming the fourth Hollywood film of the pandemic era to reach that mark as it adds $15.6 million in its fourth weekend. Through Sunday, “Dominion” has a total of $331.7 million domestic and $821 million worldwide.

“The Black Phone” has also posted a solid hold as an original horror film against tough competition with a $12.3 million 3-day second weekend. The $18 million horror film starring Ethan Hawke now has a global total of $74 million.



Finally, A24’s “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On” expanded to 22 theaters in limited release this weekend, with the indie distributor estimating a 4-day weekend of $307,739 for a per theater average of $13,998. The film will go wide later this month.