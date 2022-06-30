Minions: The Rise of Gru

Universal

Why ‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’ Can Succeed at the Box Office Where ‘Lightyear’ Failed

by | June 30, 2022 @ 6:25 AM

The ”Despicable Me“ prequel will reveal whether Pixar’s flop is indicative of larger struggles for animated family films

Universal/Illumination hopes that “Minions: The Rise of Gru” will keep June’s box office hot streak rolling into July. Whatever the outcome, the film’s performance will also tell studios and theaters whether the recent struggles of Disney’Pixar’s “Lightyear” are indicative of larger problems for animated family films.

The fifth film in the “Despicable Me” series, which is also a prequel to the original 2010 film, is projected for an opening in the $70 million range. That’s roughly what “Lightyear” had targeted ahead of its opening weekend two weeks ago before sinking to a disappointing $50.5 million launch.

Become a member to read more.

Jeremy Fuster

Box Office Reporter • jeremy.fuster@thewrap.com • Twitter: @jeremyfuster

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

bob chapek disney contract

Disney Finally Renews CEO Bob Chapek’s Contract, But the Damage Is Already Done | Analysis
yellowstone-kevin-costner

Why Westerns Are the Newest Land of Opportunity on TV | Charts

‘America’s Got Talent’ Lands Another Primetime Tuesday Ratings Win
Netflix Disney+ AVOD Roku Amazon Google

As Streamers Pivot to Advertising, the Big Winners Will Be the Devices You Use to Watch
elvis top gun maverick

Box Office Hits Rare Milestone as 4 Films Top $20 Million in Non-Holiday Weekend

‘Celebrity Family Feud’ Scores Monday Primetime Ratings Win
caa icm

Inside CAA’s $750 Million ICM Acquisition: What the Supersize Hollywood Agency Gains (and What ICM Loses)
avatar-2-the-way-of-water

Disney Edits ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Trailer to Remove Gun Ahead of ‘Lightyear’ Showings (Exclusive)

YouTube Commands Two Thirds of the Video Ad Market – for Now | Charts
Lightyear

How to Watch ‘Lightyear’: When Is the New Pixar Movie Streaming on Disney+?
top gun: maverick

How ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Broke All the Rules to Become a $1 Billion Box Office Hit