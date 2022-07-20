thor-love-and-thunder-chris-hemsworth

Chris Hemsworth in "Thor: Love and Thunder." (Marvel Studios)

How ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Demand Stacks Up Versus Other Superhero Movies This Year | Charts

by | July 20, 2022 @ 11:30 AM

Parrot Analytics also looks at which comic-book movies have consistently captivated U.S. audiences throughout the year

The $143 million opening weekend domestic box office for “Thor: Love and Thunder” should serve as a reminder of two things: First, there’s no such thing as “franchise fatigue.” And second, demand for superhero content — and the subsequent willingness of audiences to pay to see those movies in theaters — remains as strong as ever.

U.S. audience demand for “Thor: Love and Thunder” was 283.7 times bigger than the demand for the average movie on July 10, the Sunday of its opening weekend, according to Parrot Analytics‘ newly launched Movie Demand data, which takes into account consumer research, streaming, downloads and social media, among other engagement.

Become a member to read more.
Parrot Analytics Logo

Parrot Analytics

Parrot Analytics is the industry leader in global audience demand measurement. The company measures global supply and demand for entertainment, capturing over 2 billion audiences expressing demand for content and talent in over 100 languages, across all platforms, in 200+ countries. Parrot Analytics' partners use this knowledge to help better understand global supply and demand across all platforms to value content and talent, drive better production, distribution, acquisition and marketing decisions, as well as increase D2C growth and retention. For more information, see www.parrotanalytics.com.

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Nope

Can ‘Nope’ Lift a Box Office Heading for a Dry Period?
Netflix content budget stock

Netflix’s Mixed Earnings Give Hollywood a (Short) Chance to Exhale | Analysis

ABC’s ‘The Bachelorette’ Snags Highest Primetime Monday Rating
Netflix Earnings

Netflix Q2 Earnings Show 970,000 Subscribers Dumped Service
Disney+ Star Wars Mandalorian Obi-Wan Boba Fett viewership

Which Disney+ ‘Star Wars’ Series Is the Most Popular? | Charts

Hollywood CEO Mid-Year Report Card: Winners, Losers and Colossal Paychecks

Brett Goldstein Says Hercules and Roy Kent Would ‘Grudgingly’ Be Friends

Netflix’s Subscriber Exodus Has Hollywood on Edge Ahead of Earnings

Why High Demand for ‘The Black Phone’ Bodes Very Well for ‘Nope’ | Charts

‘WWE: Smackdown’ Wins Primetime Friday Ratings Battle
Amazon Prime Video Redesign

Your First Look at Amazon Prime Video’s First Major Redesign in 9 Years (Video)