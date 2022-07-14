thor-love-and-thunder-natalie-portman

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ to Hold Top Spot in 2nd Box Office Weekend, But Could Suffer Another Steep Drop for Marvel

by | July 14, 2022 @ 1:49 PM

The Marvel film is expected to add $50-$55 million as ”Paws of Fury“ and ”Where the Crawdads Sing“ enter theaters

There won’t be anything stopping Marvel Studios’ “Thor: Love and Thunder” from taking the No. 1 spot again at the box office, as this weekend’s new releases “Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank” and “Where the Crawdads Sing” aren’t expected to open above $10 million.

That said, “Love and Thunder” isn’t looking like it will have a particularly strong hold at the box office. After grossing $13.6 million on Tuesday for a running $170 million domestic total, “Thor 4” is estimated for a $50-55 million second weekend, which would be a drop of 62-65% from its $144 million opening. (Wednesday figures weren’t available at the time of publishing.)

Jeremy Fuster

Box Office Reporter • jeremy.fuster@thewrap.com • Twitter: @jeremyfuster

