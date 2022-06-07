In the first clip for the Russo Brothers’ “The Gray Man,” Ryan Gosling dismantles a room full of bad guys, insults Chris Evans’ “trash stache” and even thinks about stealing Evans’ shoes off his feet.

It’s a clip in which Gosling and Evans are meeting face to face for the first time, and Evans seemingly has Gosling in a barrel on two occasions as he looks for a mysterious hard drive that Gosling possesses. But it doesn’t stop Gosling from looking very nonplussed by the encounter and wondering why his attacker with a bad mustache and white pants is named “Lloyd.”

Netflix premiered the first look at the clip during their ongoing Geeked Week, and it’s a taste of a very expensive spy and espionage thriller from the directors of “Avengers: Endgame” that the streamer is hoping is a summer smash. The Russo Brothers were also on hand at Geeked Week to talk about their film

In “The Gray Man,” Gosling is part of the Sierra program, a team of “reckless mystery men you guys send in when you can’t officially send anyone else.” He’s known as The Gray Man, and according to Chris Evans’ Lloyd Hansen, “he’s got some street cred.” But he’s apparently outlived his usefulness, and has become an important target.

Joe Russo wrote the script with “Endgame,” “Infinity War,” “Civil War” and “The Winter Soldier” writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely based on the book and series “The Gray Man” by Mark Greaney.

The film also stars Ana De Armas, Wagner Moura, Jessica Henwick, Dhanush, Julia Butters, Regé-Jean Page, Billy Bob Thornton and Alfre Woodard.

“The Gray Man” debuts on Netflix on July 22. Check out the new clip above, and take a look at the first trailer for the film here.