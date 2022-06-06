Netflix debuted its first teaser for “The Sandman” along with announcing an official global premiere date of Aug. 5 during the streamer’s annual Geeked Week event.

In attendance was creator Neil Gaiman and executive producer, showrunner and writer Allan Heinberg, along with cast members. The group also revealed that Mark Hamill will voice the popular comics character of Merv Pumpkinhead.

Season 1 of “The Sandman” will consist of 10 one-hour episodes. Check out the teaser in the video above.

The series follows the Sandman, aka Dream (Tom Sturridge) — the powerful cosmic being who controls all our dreams — who is unexpectedly captured and held prisoner for over a century. To fix the chaos his absence has caused, he must journey across different worlds and timelines.

Joining Sturridge and Hamill in the series are Boyd Holbrook, Patton Oswalt, Vivienne Acheampong, Gwendoline Christie, Charles Dance, Jenna Coleman, David Thewlis, Stephen Fry, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Mason Alexander Park, Donna Preston, Vanesu Samunyai (formerly known as “Kyo Ra”), John Cameron Mitchell, Asim Chaudhry, Sanjeev Bhaskar, Joely Richardson, Niamh Walsh, Sandra James Young and Razane Jammal.

“The Sandman” is based on the award-winning DC comic series written by Gaiman and is a character-driven blend of myth and dark fantasy. Developed and produced by Gaiman, Heinberg and David S. Goyer, “The Sandman” is produced by Warner Bros. Television.